Demetrious Johnson announces another ticket giveaway for ONE Fight Night 10

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 fight card is already sold-out, but Demetrious Johnson is giving his loyal fan base the opportunity of a lifetime to watch greatness unfold right before their eyes.

On his Instagram page, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion once again showcased his generosity by offering two free tickets to the promotion’s loaded on-location United States debut event.

‘Mighty Mouse’ announced:

“GIVEAWAY EXTENDED Enter to WIN! 🥊 IT’S GOING DOWN!! We’re giving away 2 FREE tickets to the Johnson vs. Moraes III FIGHT on May 5th in Denver, Colorado. PLUS, win a good energy hoodie and a year’s supply of Quantum Energy Square.”

Check out the full mechanics of Johnson’s giveaway:

Happening on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will see the conclusion of perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in MMA history.

After splitting their first two matches by way of destructive knees to the face, ‘DJ’ and familiar foe Adriano Moraes will go at it again for a third and perhaps final time.

The winner, of course, walks away with the coveted 26 pounds of solid gold and recognition as the best flyweight fighter in the world. Aside from Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes’ trilogy match, two more world titles will be up for grabs in the star-studded event.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will defend his throne for the second time against fellow BJJ savant Osamah Almarwai.

American fans will also be in for a treat when Thai destroyer Rodtang Jitmuangnon locks horns with the gutsy Edgar Tabares for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown.

Fan favorites Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, Roberto Soldic, Aung La N Sang, and Jackie Buntan, among others, are also part of this mammoth card.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

