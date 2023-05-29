Demetrious Johnson believes he was in cruise control during Adriano Moraes clash

Demetrious Johnson closed out his first successful world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 in some fashion.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA standout went toe-to-toe against Adriano Moraes for the third time in two years in the main event of the organization’s on-ground U.S. debut show in Colorado.

Although the fight concluded without a highlight-reel finish as it had in the previous two outings, the 14-time MMA world champion was pleased with his overall output.

In fact, during a live interview session on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Demetrious Johnson said that he did not feel threatened by whatever the former longtime divisional king threw at him.

The 36-year-old told Ariel Helwani:

“There was nothing he did that had endangered me. When he would shoot, I prevented the takedown. When you catch my kicks, I would defend the takedown with my balance.”

Watch the full interview here:

A master of breaking down his fights, ‘Mighty Mouse’ certainly got everything spot on concerning his rubber match against the Brazilian athlete.

Throughout the 25-minute duel, the MMA GOAT pressed his opposite number with waves of attacks, stuffing any takedown attempt and countering with ultra-precision in the stand-up department to take home his 25th career win.

If he decides to continue his reign at the top, the American martial artist will go toe-to-toe with Kairat Akhmetov next.

Demetrious Johnson’s epic world title defense over Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

