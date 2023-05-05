Demetrious Johnson cites the only reason he might consider coming back if he retires

Demetrious Johnson is contemplating the end of his career in MMA, but he understands it's never impossible to find his way back.

'Mighty Mouse' is heading into possibly the last MMA match of his career at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5. He will look to put an end to the first trilogy of his career when he defends his ONE flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes inside 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Championship's first live event in the United States.

With fighters 'retiring' and later competing again, the American icon was asked if he would follow their lead and potentially return to competition after some time.

Demetrious Johnson responded to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour by saying:

"I hope not. Unless it's some god significant amount of number, where it's like, okay, and I'll tell everybody about it. This is where I come back, boys. I couldn't pass it up. We're back. Here we are again."

Demetrious Johnson certainly looks like he still has a few years left in him, but if this is indeed his final match, expect DJ to throw everything against Adriano Moraes. Of course, 'Mikinho' will equally be motivated not only to reclaim the world title but also to give Johnson the warrior's sendoff he deserves.

Each man has a knockout win over the other, and it will not be surprising to see another decisive finish in this match considering everything at stake.

Fans in North America can watch this explosive match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

