Demetrious Johnson confident he would hold his own in a Street Fighter tournament

As soon as Demetrious Johnson took care of business against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado, the legendary MMA world champion shifted his focus to one thing he long had his mind on – Street Fighter 6.

Even before his dominant performance, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete couldn’t get his mind off the hotly anticipated game. Of course, it only comes second to his duties at home as a father and a husband.

The flyweight king is an avid gamer, after all, and he’s been waiting for a good seven years for Capcom to drop the sixth edition of a game he described as ‘part of the gaming culture'.

During a recent stream on his gaming channel, Mighty Gaming, on YouTube, Demetrious Johnson treated his followers to several rounds of Street Fighter 6, using Guile to obliterate opponents in a ranked match.

He even confessed that he might think about participating in a Street Fighter tournament, suggesting that he could get through the competition with no issues.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“You know, I think I’d do okay in a Street Fighter tournament. Like, I would love to go. Let’s see, are there any Street Fighter tournaments in Seattle, Washington? Let me see. Not that I have the time to do a tournament.”

Watch the stream here:

His primary focus is still MMA, though.

But while he decides on calling it a day on his glorious fight career or otherwise, the flyweight king deserves to enjoy time off his occupation after another cracking fight inside the ONE Championship circle.

Relive Demetrious Johnson’s epic trilogy win at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

