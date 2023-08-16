Demetrious Johnson focused on taking jiu-jitsu skills to the next level

Demetrious Johnson refuses to let anything slip on his next step in his mixed martial arts career. As the world awaits his decision, the 14-time MMA world champion and ONE Championship athlete is shifting his focus elsewhere.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion makes his submission grappling debut at the IBJJF Master Worlds, scheduled for August 31 to September 2 in Las Vegas.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will participate in the men’s Master 2 featherweight division at brown belt, hoping to kickstart a new journey before he returns to the global stage of ONE.

Since his world title victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, the father of three admitted that his priority is on his family at home.

While he suggested in past interviews that he could be losing interest in the all-encompassing sport of MMA, it appears that he is still eager to learn and improve.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson shared that his training in ‘the gentle art’ has kept him busy during his free time. He once again stressed that there’s been nothing set yet for his next MMA fight.

The 37-year-old said:

“Obviously, you know, I’ve been busy with jiu-jitsu. And that’s been driving me, [I’ve been] training. But other than that, there’s nothing set in stone yet.”

Watch the interview here:

While grappling fans will be keen to see how the greatest of all time in MMA shines in a submission-only ruleset, his most passionate fans will be eager to see him lace the 4-ounce gloves a couple more times.

