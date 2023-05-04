Demetrious Johnson heeds Kobe Bryant’s life-altering philosophy

Demetrious Johnson has done practically everything there is to do in the sport of mixed martial arts.

The American legend is the reigning ONE flyweight world champion and at 36 years old, Johnson knows that he’d rather turn some of his attention to life outside of MMA.

Though he always knew that his time at the top of the sport would come to an end, Johnson also listened to the advice of the late great Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend once spoke to Johnson and it was in that moment that Bryant shared his philosophy outside of the competition.

Johnson, who was one of the subjects of ALL ACCESS: ONE Fight Night 10 Vlog, revealed that he was somewhat inspired by how Bryant translated his competitive drive on the court into a career in business.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“You see somebody who’s at the top of their game and he isn’t worried about basketball. He was like, ‘It’s my passion and it’s what’s gotten me to this point, but you need to start thinking about the game outside of fighting.’ And that’s where I’m at in my career.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ added:

“I’m f****** 36 and I got three kids, you know you gotta start thinking about that.”

Though Johnson is set to defend his world title against archrival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the all-time great has already established avenues that would give him a steady stream of income outside the circle.

Apart from his growing YouTube channel Mighty Gaming, Johnson also has some business ventures which he’s created and partnered with.

Nevertheless, he still has some business to handle inside the circle against Moraes.

Johnson and Adriano Moraes are 1-1 in their previous two fights, both of which ended in a spectacular knockout, and the two fighters want nothing more than to close the rivalry this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10, which is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States, streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

