Much has been said about Jonathan Haggerty’s insane offensive skills in the art of pure striking. So much so, that most people often overlook the two-sport world champion’s unreal toughness, especially his durability and ability to weather adversity.

Being the astute student of the game that he is, Demetrious Johnson pointed out Haggerty’s underrated iron chin.

In a clip uploaded on his YouTube channel, Mighty, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion gave ‘The General’ props for withstanding Felipe Lobo’s brutal haymakers in their last bout:

“That last round [the second round of Haggerty vs. Lobo] was pretty much a war. Imagine if somebody who did Muay Thai, they didn't have a chin, they were super good but didn't have a chin in one of these gunfights, you’re pretty screwed. Because Haggerty ate probably seven good shots [in that round two] and Lobo ate a lot too.”

Demetrious Johnson enthusiastically broke down Haggerty’s successful world title defense over the gutsy Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last month.

It looked like Haggerty’s reign was coming to an abrupt end when ‘Demolition Man’ clipped him and almost finished the match in round one.

But the British superstar weathered the storm. Haggerty knocked down the challenger in round two and eventually put him to sleep in the ensuing frame.

See Johnson's full video below:

Demetrious Johnson hoping to call fights in ONE Championship’s US return in 2024

It still remains unclear if we’ve seen the last of Demetrious Johnson inside the circle. ‘Mighty Mouse’ remains undecided if he wants to continue his illustrious MMA career.

In the meantime, the MMA all-time great still wants to be around the sport as much as possible.

In an earlier interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson said he’d love to commentate ONE’s upcoming events in Denver and Atlanta:

“I would love to do an analyst job and commentate on the fights when I see what’s going on like Dominick Cruz says. I plan on doing that for ONE Championship when they come back to the States.”