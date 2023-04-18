Demetrious Johnson ready to pick up where he left off against Adriano Moraes

Trilogies are often considered special events in the world of mixed martial arts, and Demetrious Johnson is about to enter his very first one.

The American legend will walk into the culmination of his three-fight series against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III in ONE Championship’s first live event in the United States.

Johnson is aware that the trilogies are a lengthy continuation of previous fights, and he feels that he’ll pick up where he left off heading to May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with Muay Thai star Liam Harrison on YouTube, the ONE flyweight world champion admitted that he feels he’s entering the seventh round against Moraes, but with the stakes pushed to a higher level:

“We did two rounds the first time, we got four rounds, so yeah it’s round six or it’s round seven and I’m gonna go out there and start off where I left off.”

If their previous fights could be taken as precedents, then the third match between the two flyweight greats is sure to deliver fireworks.

Adriano Moraes scored the first win in the rivalry when he knocked Johnson out with a grounded knee in the second round at ONE on TNT I in April 2021. More than a year later, it was ‘Mighty Mouse’ who was sending souls into the shadow realm.

Demetrious Johnson got his revenge at ONE on Prime Video 1, ONE Championship’s first Amazon card, when his flying knee knocked Moraes out cold in the fourth round for the ONE flyweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 10, which is ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card this 2023, will be streamed live and for free to North America via Prime Video.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below:

