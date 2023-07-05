Demetrious Johnson reminds people to stay safe during Fourth of July: “Don’t drink and drive”

The Fourth of July is arguably the biggest holiday in the United States, but there are times when celebrations get too excessive.

Demetrious Johnson is one individual who made sure to keep his merriment in check.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion celebrated the United States’ Day of Independence with his wife Destiny and children Tyron, Maverick, and Tanyth.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was content with celebrating the occasion while enjoying the natural sights of his home state of Washington.

He also reminded his fellow Americans not to go overboard during the festivities.

Johnson wrote on Instagram:

“Happy 4th, everyone. Please don’t drink and drive. Be safe. 🇺🇸”

Johnson’s message seems to have resonated with his fans, who shared the same sentiment as that of the MMA legend.

“Class act as per DJ, keep up the great work, and a happy 4th to you and your family as well 🇺🇸💕,” one of his fans wrote in the comments section.

“Happy 4th champ was just at Lake Washington enjoying the beauty love to you and the fam,” another one wrote.

One fan even went ahead and said that he wants to invite Johnson to a backyard barbecue.

“I’d love to have 'Mighty' as an uncle.”

Johnson has always been one of the classiest acts in MMA, and his last match inside the Circle was proof of that.

The American legend closed his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver. While he celebrated his world title defense, Johnson urged his sons to give Moraes a few high-fives for a hard-fought match.

The pair even exchanged pleasantries in the backstage area, wherein they told each other that their rivalry made them better fighters overall.

