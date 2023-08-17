Demetrious Johnson responds to Aljamain Sterling’s callout: “I would eat his a** up for breakfast”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is ready to throw down with Aljamain Sterling whenever, wherever.

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion made headlines recently when he spewed out a brash assessment of ‘Mighty Mouse’s skills. ‘Aljo’ claimed ‘DJ’ is “too little” and is now on the tail end of his illustrious career. Moreover, Sterling even boldly challenged the 37-year-old legend, in case he wants to take revenge for his good pal Henry Cejudo.

Word reached Johnson and he accepted the UFC champ’s callout. Considering a cross-promotion clash is highly unlikely, DJ invited ‘Funk Master’ to a sparring match just to settle the score.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“Let's play spar. Come spar, I would love to grapple you, I would love to just move and see how you do your thing.’ I feel his weakness is he has no clinch game. I would eat his ass up for breakfast in the clinch game. I feel like rhythm wise, I move way better than he does on the feet. I just feel like I'd eat him alive in the clinch.”

Johnson, of course, is not one to talk trash, but it appears Sterling’s challenge struck a nerve. After all, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA superstar is not just considered one of the best 135-pound fighters in the world but is in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

After dominating the North American scene, ‘Mighty Mouse’ continued his path of excellence under the ONE banner, where he holds a 5-1 MMA record.

Watch Johnson's full interview below: