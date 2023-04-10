Demetrious Johnson reveals his favorite gaming console of all time

MMA icon Demetrious Johnson is a well-known gamer, and he revealed his favorite gaming console in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

'Mighty Mouse' is gearing up for his highly anticipated trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in May. The winner will attain ultimate bragging rights as well as the ONE flyweight world title.

Moraes earned a second-round knockout in the pair's first meeting in April 2021. 'Mighty Mouse' then avenged his loss with a fourth-round stoppage victory in the rematch last August at ONE on Prime Video 1.

See the flyweight champ's favorite video game console below:

Demetrious Johnson - Reddit

Demetrious Johnson says family will be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10, plans to blow the roof off

The flyweight legend will have his family in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado. There, he plans to put forth a show-stopping showing, telling FOX 13 Seattle:

“It’s amazing. Going over to ONE Championship and traveling over to Asia and being like a foreign athlete for the first time in my career, it was a good thing I got to do. And now, to do it back here in America on U.S. soil is absolutely amazing. My friends, my family, it’s actually the first time they have chosen to actually see me compete.”

Johnson also asserted to FightTIPS:

“My main goal for that fight is to blow the f*cking roof off on that fight. I want people to keep saying, ‘I want to see you fight, I want to see you fight,’ whether I’m the champion or not, that's always my goal.” [5:33 onwards]

The American legend is 5-1 under ONE Championship's banner, with wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, Danny Kingad, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and of course, Moraes.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to see Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes settle the score in their third meeting for the flyweight world title, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out Johnson's full interview with fightTIPS below:

