Demetrious Johnson’s son submits Mikey Musumeci in wholesome interaction

Demetrious Johnson’s son is no ordinary grappler. He recently showed off his jiu-jitsu skills by catching Mikey Musumeci in an armbar backstage at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Submission specialist Mikey Musumeci put on a brilliant performance against Osamah Almarwai at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado last Friday. In the opening minutes of the round, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion immediately went on the offensive with a number of slick heel and leg locks to ultimately win the bout by rear-naked choke.

The mesmerizing performance earned Musumeci an additional US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Backstage, Demetrious Johnson and his son, a big fan of Musumeci, caught up with the submission grappling flyweight king after the event to congratulate him in an unforgettable way.

Check out their wholesome interaction below:

The Instagram reel set off a chain reaction in the comments section after ONE Championship shared the clip with their fans online. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

@rlumrmusic:

"Mikey really seems like a good dude"

@5headg:

"That’s wholesome AF"

@randallpink_:

"That’s awesome! Probably will be a core memory for that kid."

@tough_n_otaku:

"Mighty kids got good future in ONE"

ONE Championship stars Mikey Musumeci and Demetrious Johnson are enjoying their world championship reigns as two of the most dominant combat fighters in the world. Naturally, they’ve become a source of inspiration for the new generation and will continue to be so for many years to come.

Johnson, the reigning ONE flyweight king, is coming off an incredible trilogy matchup with Adriano Moraes, putting an end to their historic three-year rivalry to retain his champion status by unanimous decision.

Up next for Johnson is a potential world title matchup with No.2-ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov, which he gladly accepted in his post-fight interview inside the circle.

North American fans can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes