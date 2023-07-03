Demetrious Johnson says Angela Lee is the only atomweight who can give Stamp Fairtex a ‘tough test’

As Stamp Fairtex’s ONE interim atomweight world title matchup against Ham Seo Hee looms near, flyweight king Demetrious Johnson believes that the Thai striker could be on her way to becoming a bonafide three-sport world champion.

The two uppermost-ranked atomweight contenders meet at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 1, ready to stake a claim at the top of the weight class in Angela Lee’s absence.

Stamp enters this all-important showdown with two successive victories after falling short in her first attempt to ‘Unstoppable’ at ONE X last year.

Both her wins have been achieved in convincing fashion too. First, Stamp gained a dominant decision win against Jihin Radzuan. Then, she amassed a highlight-reel finish versus Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May.

And per Stamp’s run of victories and losses, Demetrious Johnson firmly believes that Lee could probably be the only fighter who can give the former two-sport queen a run for her money on the global stage of ONE.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Yeah, that's just my gut feeling when I think about Stamp [during her time at ONE]. I think Angela Lee was probably her toughest test. I think the only person to give a run for Stamp is Angela Lee.”

In particular, Demetrious Johnson, who headlined the organization's on-ground debut show in North America, was impressed with her knockout win over Anderson at the soldout 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

And with her only other defeat coming in a controversial loss to Alyona Rassohyna at ONE: Unbreakable III in January 2021, the MMA world champion knows she is a different breed.

Don’t miss out on Stamp’s interim world title shot against Ham at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes