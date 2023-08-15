Demetrious Johnson says he’s been ‘living the life’ since trilogy win over Adriano Moraes

Every individual deserves some rest from a hectic time of work, and 14-time MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is no different.

The reigning ONE flyweight king has competed at the highest level of the sport for almost two decades, and after his most recent win, 'Mighty Mouse' couldn't be more glad to put all his focus on his wife and kids.

Family has always been the one thing that the 37-year-old has prioritized above all.

But due to some strenuous training camps, like the one he underwent to get ready for Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, sometimes he must sacrifice the one thing he loves the most, time with his family.

With a third chapter against 'Mikinho' done and dusted, alongside victories over the top names in the division, Demetrious Johnson isn't too concerned about his next mission on the global stage.

For now, he wants to be a loving father, husband, and hero for as long as he can.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie while he was headed to a fishing trip, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete admitted that he couldn't have wished for a more perfect time off.

He said:

“Living the best life man, living the life. Can’t complain. Just been spending time with my family [since my last fight].”

Watch the interview here:

In the meantime, nothing is in stone for his next appearance under the ONE Championship banner. However, Demetrious Johnson has remained open to an interesting switch to submission grappling, only if he gets the right dance partner.

Catch his most recent win at ONE Fight Night 10 here.