Demetrious Johnson seeks big money submission grappling match against Mikey Musumeci

Demetrious Johnson might not retire just yet, after all.

The ONE flyweight world champion’s future has been the talk of the town since the athlete teased that his trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado, could be the last time fans see him compete.

Following the victory on the organization’s debut outing on United States soil, he remained discreet about his future, stating that he’ll focus on family time at home before discussing the matter with his wife or fellow mixed martial arts legends.

During a recent live stream on his gaming channel, Mighty Gaming, however, Demetrious Johnson suggested he could return to the circle in a submission grappling contest against Mikey Musumeci.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete offered:

“When I took that leap of faith of going to ONE Championship and fighting Rodtang, and potentially even if I fight and things work out, if I grapple against Mikey Musumeci.”

Watch the stream here:

The stream, uploaded on Tuesday, July 18, is the first time the 14-time MMA world champion has hinted about anything concerning his future in martial arts.

Although a battle against Musumeci has been brought under the public spotlight in the past, both divisional kingpins have never shed light on whether or not there were any concrete discussions on a possible submission-only clash between the pair.

For now, fans will be hoping that things work out for Demetrious Johnson, as they’d love to see the greatest of all time resume his martial arts quest.

And the occasion will definitely be even more special if he goes toe-to-toe with a modern-day icon of jiu-jitsu, 'Darth Rigatoni.'