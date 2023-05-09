Demetrious Johnson shows composure despite Adriano Moraes’ immense pressure

Demetrious Johnson is a legend in the sport of mixed martial arts and he showed another example of why he is one of the best in the world.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated Adriano Moraes in an epic five-round battle to retain the ONE flyweight world championship. It also marked the culmination of their trilogy that saw each man claim a knockout victory over the other.

In a clip shared by ONE Championship, Johnson showed tremendous composure as ‘Mikinho’ stepped in to hunt for a takedown.

Despite Adriano Moraes grabbing hold of Demetrious Johnson’s leg, the American still found a way to keep his balance and stand against the Circle wall to stay away from a ground battle against his opponent.

Their match looked close as both men had moments of brilliance throughout the contest. Ultimately though, it was Johnson who would get the nod from all three judges to come away with the unanimous decision victory.

While Demetrious Johnson hinted that this could be his final MMA match, he certainly didn’t look like a man on his last legs. Following five grueling rounds of action, ‘Mighty Mouse’ still looked fresh during the post-fight interview as well during a faceoff with potential next challenger Kairat Akhmetov in the middle of the Circle.

If Johnson decides to continue his combat sports career, he will certainly not have a shortage of challengers as several fighters have expressed their desire to face him before he finally hangs it up.

Fans in North America can watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10 via Amazon Prime Video.

