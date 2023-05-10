Demetrious Johnson is sure American fans appreciated his performance against Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson’s envisioned finish in his headlining fight in ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground show last week did not come, but he is confident that American fans appreciated the performance that he had.

The legendary mixed martial arts fighter topped rival and former ONE flyweight king Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their marquee trilogy title showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson dominated Adriano Moraes in their scheduled five-rounder, steadily finding ways to stay ahead amid the efforts of the Brazilian star to swing the tide in his favor throughout the contest.

The effective work of ‘Mighty Mouse’ was fittingly rewarded, with all of the judges scoring the fight in his favor when the battle smoke cleared.

While the contest did not have a ‘thunderous’ conclusion, Demetrious Johnson believes that American fans knew that he and Adriano Moraes gave all the effort they could muster during the fight and appreciated it.

He said during the post-fight press conference:

“I’ve won the crowd over and at the end of the day I’m sure they have nothing but love for Adriano and I have nothing but love for Adriano. That’s America man, it is what it is.”

The win put a period to the two top flyweights’ engaging rivalry, with the American MMA legend taking their head-to-head matchup two wins to one. Both have expressed no interest in meeting in the circle for a fourth time.

In the lead-up, talk had it that the fight was the swan song for 36-year-old Johnson’s long and illustrious career. But no retirement announcement came after the match.

ONE Fight Night 10 was played at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. Its replay can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

