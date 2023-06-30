Demetrious Johnson thinks Stamp Fairtex practically unbeatable in atomweight division

Demetrious Johnson thinks No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender and former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex could claim success in the all-encompassing sport when she returns next.

The Thai megastar contests against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 1, prepared to unlock her dream of becoming the promotion’s first three-sport world champion.

Stamp earned her shot at the 26-pound strap last year after winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix with a submission over Ritu Phogat in December 2021.

Sadly, the Muay Thai specialist couldn’t find a way to stop longtime queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, eventually being forced to tap to a rear-naked choke seconds away from the end of round two.

But with Lee currently taking time off to focus on family matters, Stamp and Ham punched their ticket to a shot at the interim crown. Interestingy, Demetrious Johnson feels this could allow Stamp to achieve what she’s long been craving.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said he doesn’t see anyone capable of taking out Stamp within the atomweight division.

He said:

“I don’t see anybody in ONE Championship that’s going to be able to beat her.”

After all, Demetrious Johnson got to witness Stamp strut her usual stuff live inside the circle at ONE’s on-ground debut show in North America, ONE Fight Night 10, available via replay for North American viewers via Amazon Prime Video.

That evening, Stamp made quick work of Alyse Anderson while the ONE flyweight world champion defended his gold against Adriano Moraes in the main event.

Poll : 0 votes