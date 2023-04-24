Denice Zamboanga content working her way up the atomweight ladder

Atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is still determined to get her long-sought title shot and is willing to work her way up again to earn it.

The Filipino recently gave her push for title contention a boost after sewing up a dominant unanimous decision victory over Brazilian fighter Julie Mezabarba in their featured showdown at ONE Fight Night 9. The event aired live on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Denice Zamboanga was thorough in running away with her second straight victory, never allowing Julie Mezabarba to gain much headway in their showdown.

Showing more composure wherever the fight went, ‘The Menace’ had every answer to what her opponent threw at her, and the UD victory was only a fitting ending to it.

When asked during the post-event interview session for her thoughts on her title contention bid, the T-Rex MMA Training Center representative said that she remains hopeful that it will come at some point.

Denice Zamboanga said:

“It's been a while since the title shot was announced. So yeah, hopefully. I think it's getting closer again.”

Zamboanga was once on a direct track to vying for the atomweight world title long held by divisional queen Angela Lee. Back-to-back defeats at the hands of South Korean Ham Seo Hee in 2021 and 2022, however, shook her down the rankings

Despite the speed bump she hit previously, she remains one of the top fighters in the division, currently ranked third. After her win over Mezabarba, she is hoping to get heads turning her way again.

