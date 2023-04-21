Denice Zamboanga dreams of one day being able to compete in the U.S.

At ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga will return to the Circle for the first time this year when she takes on Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba.

With a big fight on April 21, Zamboanga will be competing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Headlined by a Muay Thai clash for the ages between the dominant bantamweight world champion Nong-O Hama and former flyweight titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, it’s set to be another unmissable night, but an even larger one waits on the horizon.

ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 is quickly approaching, as ONE Championship gears up for one of the biggest nights in the promotion’s history.

On May 5, ONE will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold- out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado.

With three world championship match-ups and some of the biggest names on the roster set to compete, it is shaping up to be the event of the year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Denice Zamboanga expressed her desire to compete on US soil with ONE Championship, should the opportunity present itself in the future:

“Yes, I’m so pumped for this card! It’s so stacked. We can’t wait because it’s the first event in the US. Hopefully, if there’s another event in the US, I can be part of it.”

She added:

“Because I haven’t been to America, and I have friends in the US as well. I have a visa, but I haven’t been.”

Watch the full interview below:

Zamboanga will face Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event, along with ONE Fight Night 10 , will air live, available for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

