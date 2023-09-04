Denice Zamboanga expects Rodtang to come after Superlek’s kickboxing belt if he retains Muay Thai gold

Filipino star Denice Zamboanga believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 won’t be involved in just a single bout. The women’s atomweight contender expects that the Thai megastars will feature in a string of matches revolving around their two world titles.

Rodtang will be the first to defend his gold when he stakes the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga said she sees Rodtang coming for Superlek’s flyweight kickboxing belt if he retains his Muay Thai throne in Bangkok.

She said:

“If Rodtang beats Superlek here, I think he may go after Superlek’s kickboxing belt. That would make him a two-sport world champion.”

Rodtang and Superlek are seen as two of the best strikers of this generation, and people have already labeled the pair as future contenders for the "greatest of all time" conversation in Muay Thai.

Coincidentally, Rodtang is the No.1 contender to Superlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, while Superlek holds the same distinction when it comes to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

If Zamboanga’s prediction does come through, it could mean that these two in-prime strikers will have a potential trilogy down the line.

Rodtang’s world title defense against Superlek has the Muay Thai world in bated breath, especially since ONE Friday Fights 34 wasn’t the first time that these two were penciled in for a superfight.

Superlek was originally set to defend his strap against Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, but ‘The Iron Man’ had to pull out due to injury.

Watch Zamboanga's entire interview below: