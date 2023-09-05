Denice Zamboanga expects Rodtang and Superlek to go all-out in their showdown: “It’s going to be a gunfight”

Filipino atomweight mixed martial arts fighter Denice Zamboanga sees nothing less than a barnburner going down when Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 clash later this month.

The setting is ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where ‘The Iron Man’ will put on the line the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Kicking Machine.’

It will mark the sixth defense of Rodtang of the world title he seized in August 2019.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in an interview, Zamboanga gave her take on the long-awaited battle of the Thai fighters, highlighting how it is going to be end-to-end action.

‘The Menace’ said:

“ONE Championship fights are always exciting from the start, so they’re going to start trading from the first round. It’s going to be a gunfight.”

Rodtang has had five successful title defenses since becoming world champion, the most recent in his last fight back in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

There he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round to stay as champion. His impressive performance earned him a whopping $100,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Out to end his reign, meanwhile, is Superlek, the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division. He has had four fights to date for this year alone, which he all won, and is now looking to add Rodtang to his list of conquered foes.

A victory at ONE Friday Fights 34 will make Superlek a double ONE world champion.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.