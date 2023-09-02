Denice Zamboanga expects Rodtang will have same confidence against Superlek: “I don’t think he’s any bit fazed”

Third-ranked ONE Championship women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is super excited to watch ONE Friday Fights 34 later this month, when her former training partner Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in one of the most highly anticipated Muay Thai fights in history.

Zamboanga spent some time working with Rodtang when the two trained at Fairtex a few years ago and the 26-year-old Filipino standout says she learned a lot about The Iron Man’s training tendencies.

‘The Menace’ can attest that Rodtang is an absolute beast in the gym, no matter the opponent, and that it will be no different against Superlek.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Zamboanga said that she believes this is merely just another fight for Rodtang, despite its historical significance.

The 26-year-old Filipino superstar stated:

“You know Rodtang, he’s gonna be Rodtang no matter what. Even if it is Superlek who stands across from him in the ring, he’s just going to smile and play a lot. I don’t think he’s any bit fazed by his opponent. It’s just another fight for him.”

Rodtang is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold against no.1-ranked contender and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.