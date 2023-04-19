ONE atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is bent on making a push for a world title opportunity, and her team is in full support to make it possible.

The Philippine-born warrior will battle Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video: Nong-O vs Haggerty this Friday, April 21st. The event will be held inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In preparation for her next bout, ‘The Menace’ revealed to Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post that she has the full support of her fellow ONE Championship athletes Drex Zamboanga and Fritz Biagtan:

“Yeah I’ve been training with my brother and my [fiance] Fritz. They are both [making] a great game plan for this fight,” Denice Zamboanga said. “For this time, they are focusing on me and they haven’t accepted any fights yet so that they can focus on my training camp. They were supposed to fight this month, but they both refused because they wanted to focus on me winning this fight.”

Zamboanga’s brother, Drex, is currently 3-0 in the promotion, claiming wins at flyweight, lightweight, and bantamweight. Meanwhile, her partner, Biagtan, made a successful promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 5.

Both men in Denice Zamboanga’s life understand that the 26-year-old Filipina is within arm’s reach of a world title opportunity and decided to focus their efforts on helping her pick up a much-needed win against Julie Mezabarba.

The Brazilian fighter owns nine wins in her professional career, including a victory over former ONE atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi. She will look to barge into the division’s top five with a win over the no.3-ranked Denice Zamboanga.

Their atomweight MMA bout will be a part of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21st. Fans in North America can watch this match and the rest of the card live and for free with an active Amazon subscription.

