Denice Zamboanga names ONE Championship star as best kicker in Muay Thai: “Superlek has the best kicks”

When picking the athlete with the deadliest kicks, none does it better than Superlek Kiatmoo9, according to No.3-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga.

The Thai athlete, aptly nicknamed ‘The Kicking Machine,’ has some ferocious power on the edge of his shins and at the tip of his feet.

That venomous limbs have also powered him to some massive knockouts throughout his career, and he hopes it’ll pave the way for another signature moment when he meets Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Like the rest of the world, Denice Zamboanga is thrilled to catch the two slug it out inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after years of waiting.

Ultimately, she hopes Rodtang will defend his gold against Superlek, but she admits the challenger’s kicking game must be solved by ‘The Iron Man’ when they meet on September 22.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Menace’ described ‘The Kicking Machine’s’ firepower downstairs as the best in the business.

Zamboanga said:

“For me, Superlek has the best kicks. He has great speed and power and is very accurate with his kicks. Those are his advantages.”

If his recent fights are anything to go by, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion doesn’t just depend on his kicks to knock out opponents.

Sometimes, he uses them to set up his not-so-hyped punching combination, a pillar that bagged him a pair of knockouts against Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov over the past couple of months.

Only time will tell whether ‘The Kicking Machine’ can sting Rodtang with his kicking game to become a two-sport world champion. But if he doesn't, the blonde-haired superstar will be prepared to trade punch-for-punch alongside fan-favorite Rodtang.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel in Asia primetime on September 22.