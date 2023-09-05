Denice Zamboanga on Rodtang vs. Superlek: “You can’t miss this fight”

Muay Thai fan or not, it seems the whole world is excited to see reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon throw down with Thai countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Among those who simply do not want to miss this monumental fight is ONE Championship atomweight standout ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga.

Zamboanga is close friends with Rodtang, whom she spent some time training with at Fairtex in Pattaya, Thailand a couple of years ago. While she is certainly pulling for ‘The Iron Man,’ Zamboanga knows all too well that this fight is pretty much fifty-fifty down the middle.

In a recent guest appearance on the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga shared her thoughts on this upcoming blockbuster matchup.

‘The Menace’ said:

“You can’t blink when watching this match, because they are both aggressive, they are both technical, and have power. You can’t miss this fight, Rodtang and Superlek.”

On paper, Rodtang and Superlek match up quite well. And it seems the growing sentiment is that this fight could go either way. It’s a ‘whoever makes the first mistake loses’ kind of thing.

Needless to say, Zamboanga is looking forward to watching the two settle matters in the ring.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.