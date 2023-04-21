Denice Zamboanga is ready to flex on Julie Mezabarba on ONE Fight Night 9

ONE atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga may look like your average TikToker when she's not in her gym clothes, but when she steps inside the Circle, she becomes an absolute assassin. In a recent video uploaded by ONE Championship, 'The Menace' was seen sporting a cute tie-dyed cartoon shirt before abruptly flexing her muscle-bound arm.

Needless to say, it made for some entertaining content. Perhaps not overly entertaining for her upcoming opponent this weekend at ONE Fight Night 9, Julie Mezabarba.

Here's the post:

"Denice Zamboanga is ready to FLEX on Julie Mezabarba on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video 💪 How do you see the fight ending? 🤔 @denicezamboanga"

Denice Zamboanga currently holds the No. 3-rank in ONE's women's atomweight division, and will face Brazilian Julie Mezabarba on the main card of ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video this Friday US primetime. The venue will be at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old Filipina fighter currently trains at T-Rex MMA Training Center with her older brother and fellow ONE MMA fighter, Drex Zamboanga. Coming off a hard-fought win over China's Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 late last year, 'Lycan Queen' wants to keep the momentum going.

When asked how she sees her upcoming showdown with Mezabarba, Denice Zamboanga said it's of high importance to her. The fighting Filipina sees this bout as a major stepping stone in her quest to finally get a world title shot against long-time ONE women’sn atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Zamboanga told ONE Championship in an interview:

“This is such an important fight for me because I want to hold onto this third spot in the atomweight division, and one day, God willing, I’ll be back there on top and getting a world title shot.”

ONE Fight Night 9 is headlined by the world title showdown between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty.

