Denice Zamboanga reveals what she’s watching out for against Julie Mezabarba

Julie Mezabarba is currently 1-2 in ONE Championship, but her upcoming opponent, Denice Zamboanga, believes she’s much better than what her last two setbacks suggest.

A showdown between these two women’s atomweight contenders is about to go down at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Video members in North America can catch the entire 10-fight card live and for free on April 21.

Currently ranked third in the stacked division, Denice Zamboanga wants to keep her spot in the rankings by beating her unranked opponent as quickly and decisively as possible.

‘The Menace’, though, understands Mezabarba won’t just hand her the W on a silver platter.

She’ll have to assert her well-rounded skillset as soon as the bell rings, while also looking out for some of the tricks the Brazilian has up her sleeve.

The 26-year-old Filipina told ONE Championship:

“If there’s something that I have to watch out for against Julie Mezabarba, it’s her raw strength, her jiu-jitsu, and of course her heavy strikes. I have to look out for those.”

Julie Mezabarba fell short in her last two Circle outings, as she was outpointed by Stamp Fairtex and most recently by Jenelyn Olsim at ONE 158 last year.

The RD Champions standout, however, showcased her complete repertoire in her dominant victory over Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE debut back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga remains confident in her own abilities, but will still be on her toes against her hungry opponent. She expects the redemption-seeking Mezabarba to be at her best this coming Friday.

One thing’s for sure, these fiery ladies may very well steal the show at ONE Fight Night 9.

