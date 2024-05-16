Denice Zamboanga says Circle-setting tremendously aids her grappling-heavy game: "It's easier to take people down"

Denice Zamboanga is looking forward to returning to the Circle in just a few weeks for the biggest fight of her career. The Filipino athlete and division's No.2-ranked contender is set to compete in her first main event as she heads to a stacked night of action from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will see her compete for the ONE atomweight world championship when she takes on Stamp Fairtex in a blockbuster world title clash.

Zamboanga already knows what to expect from her opponent due to their past history as training partners.

The challenger also believes that the stage itself will play into her favor come fight night given the venue that the event is set to take place in.

Rather than the iconic ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Impact Arena will surely see all the action take place inside the Circle.

In a recent interview on The Sheehan Show, Denice Zamboanga said that fighting in the cage plays into her skillset, given how it can positively impact grappling:

"I prefer fighting in a cage because it's easier to grab people. In the ring, it's easier for the fighters to get out [of exchanges]. But in the cage, it's easier to take down people and control them."

Watch the full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga will need every advantage that comes her way

Some things like the physical arena that the fight takes place in may seem like a small change but to the athletes like Denice Zamboanga, it is a big adjustment.

The cage will surely allow her to close the distance either with no give to it, unlike the ropes of a boxing ring.

With a solid structure for her to push the champion back up against and use to her advantage when trying to secure takedowns, it is certainly a better scenario for Zamboanga than the ring.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena on June 7.