Denice Zamboanga says Ham Seo Hee was always a dream opponent for Stamp: “Ham’s style is perfect for her”

Ham Seo Hee taking on Stamp Fairtex was almost inevitable, especially in ONE Championship’s brilliant women’s atomweight division.

While the circumstances perfectly fell into place for this world title meeting, it was Stamp who first dreamt of the matchup.

Denice Zamboanga, who trained with Stamp a couple of years back, said the former two-sport world champion revealed that a bout against Ham was always one of those dream matches of hers.

Stamp finally gets her wish when she takes on Ham in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zamboanga said Ham’s methodical striking style will perfectly suit Stamp’s Muay Thai-heavy offensive approach.

The No.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender said:

“I spoke with Stamp a while ago, and she told me she had always wanted to fight Ham Seo Hee. Ham’s style is perfect for her, and she’s someone who Stamp really wants to test in the circle.”

Stamp is the No.1-ranked contender in the women’s atomweight division while Ham is at No.2. It’s fitting that their first meeting against each other would the for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Ham is one of the most influential female fighters in Asian MMA and the South Korean star won titles in Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels before arriving in ONE Championship back in 2021. ‘Hamzzang’ has since captured a perfect 3-0 record in the promotion.

Stamp, meanwhile, is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and was once on the cusp of capturing the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in 2022.

The Thai megastar nearly finished Angela Lee in their bout at ONE X but ‘Unstoppable’ pulled off a magnificent comeback and submitted Stamp with a rear-naked choke in the second round to retain the atomweight throne.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.