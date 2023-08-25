Denice Zamboanga says Ham Seo Hee’s experience makes her a tough matchup for Stamp Fairtex

Filipino atomweight mixed martial arts contender Denice Zamboanga believes the extensive experience of veteran South Korean Ham Seo Hee makes her a dangerous opponent for Stamp Fairtex.

‘Hamzzang’ battles Stamp for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Denice Zamboanga spoke of how seasoned Ham Seo See is after having faced her twice already.

‘The Menace’ said:

“Yes, one of Ham’s advantages is her experience. She’s fought so many kinds of opponents before. There were boxers, Muay Thai fighters, there were also grapplers and wrestlers. It’s like she went through and faced every style of fighting in her career. She’s really a veteran of the sport, and some of the people she’s faced were veterans as well.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE has scheduled an interim atomweight world title fight because reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

Ham Seo Hee staked her claim for a shot at the interim title by winning her third straight match back in March, defeating Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

In her two matches previously against Zamboanga, Ham Seo Hee won both times by decision.

Stamp, meanwhile, is looking to become a three-sport world champion, after once holding both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

The Thai superstar is coming off a second-round knockout (body kick) win over American Alyse Anderson back in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.