Denice Zamboanga says “Lumpinee Stadium is going to explode” in Rodtang-Superlek mega-fight

Filipino atomweight mixed martial arts fighter Denice Zamboanga expects the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to explode when top strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 battle there later this month.

The Thai superstars collide at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, where ‘The Iron Man’ will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in the headlining contest.

It will mark the sixth defense of Rodtang of the world title he seized in August 2019.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga shared that fight fans at Lumpinee will be in for a grand showdown between two excellent fighters, saying:

“If someone hits the canvas, Lumpinee Stadium is going to explode. I would love to fly to Thailand just to watch this fight. I’m super excited.”

Rodtang was last in action back in May, in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round to earn his fifth successful title defense.

Looking to end his reign is fellow Thai Superlek, the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division.

It will be his fifth outing for this year alone, having fought and won in January, March, June and July.

Zamboanga, for her part, is currently on a roll, winning back-to-back matches to get her leg back in her division after previously hitting a rough patch. Her most recent win came in April, where she won by unanimous decision over Brazilian Julie Mezabarba.