Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang vs. Superlek will go the distance: “It’s going to be a close fight”

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title bout between defending world champion Rodtang and challenger Superek Kiatmoo9 is one of the most highly anticipated fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Fans all over the world are not just excited for this gigantic clash but even other ONE Championship superstars, as they are looking forward to watching the fight on September 22 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has even advertised and encouraged everyone to mark their calendars and keep an eye on the bout.

Another MMA star who is thrilled for the Rodtang vs. Superlek fight is ONE atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga. In her interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Menace’ suggested that the fight will need a decision from the judges, but reiterated that it will be an action-packed encounter.

The Filipina said:

"I think Rodtang versus Superlek is going to be a close fight that will end in a decision. That being said, there will be no feeling out round in this fight."

This is credited to the aggressiveness and relentless attacks from both Thai superstars, which accumulated a combined 25 wins in ONE Championship. Among these victories were highlight-reel finishes and dominant performances.

Rodtang wants to keep his immaculate Muay Thai and kickboxing record intact and add another successful defense of his world title. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, meanwhile, looks to join ONE Championship’s two-sport world champion club.

