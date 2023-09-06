Denice Zamboanga says ‘serious’ Rodtang will be ready for war against his compatriot Superlek 

Denice Zamboanga expects Rodtang Jitmuangnon to be in the best shape of his life when he steps inside the ring for a massive superfight with fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for a fight that has been years in the making. Rodtang will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against one of the most formidable forces in the art of eight limbs, Superlek.

It’s a fight that defines the phrase ‘can’t miss’ and atomweight standout Denice Zamboanga believes Rodtang will step into the ring more determined to walk away with a W than ever before.

"I know he’s more serious now in training for Superlek, compared to previous opponents,” Zamboanga said in an interview with The MMA Superfan. “That we can be sure of. He’s going to come into this fight in great shape and ready for war.”

Rodtang and Superlek have been on a collision course for the last few years, but unfortunate circumstances have prevented the pair from doing battle on ONE Championship’s global stage. That all changes at ONE Friday Fights 34.

‘The Iron Man’ will enter the bout with an impressive 12-straight Muay Thai victories in ONE, many of them coming against current world champions, including strawweight titleholder Joseph Lasiri and reigning bantamweight champion Jonathan Haggerty. Rodtang will look to add another ONE world titleholder to his hit list, but it’s safe to say that Superlek will be unlike any opponent that Rodtang has ever faced.

Will Superlek be the man to dethrone Rodtang, or will ‘The Iron Man’ once again reign supreme inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.