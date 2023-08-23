Denice Zamboanga says Stamp Fairtex is always focused on training despite happy-go-lucky personality

Filipino atomweight fighter Denice Zamboanga lauds the ability of friend and Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex to balance achieving a lot of success while also having fun along the way.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Menace’ shared that while Stamp has a happy-go-lucky personality, when it is time to buckle down to work, particularly in training, she focuses on it.

Such an approach, Denice Zamboanga highlighted, has thrust Stamp to great heights, including becoming a two-sport ONE world champion and one of the recognized top athletes in the promotion.

The 26-year-old T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate said:

“Yeah, you’ll always see Stamp having fun, she’s always on TikTok. But when it comes to training, she’s really serious and that’s the reason why she can learn stuff so quickly. She’s really focused when it comes to training.”

Check out the interview below:

Stamp is currently in training in preparation for her next fight in September, where she will challenge for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

The Thai sensation is up against veteran Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

25-year-old Stamp was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. She was a second-round knockout (body kick) winner over American fighter Alyse Anderson. It was a performance which also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, raced to her third straight victory in ONE this past March, beating Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision. Incidentally, her first two victories came at the expense of Denice Zamboanga.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.