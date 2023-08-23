Denice Zamboanga says Stamp will stop at nothing to capture MMA gold: “She’s hungrier and more motivated”

Denice Zamboanga has watched her close friend Stamp Fairtex come within inches of becoming a three-sport world champion.

With Stamp getting another shot at mixed martial arts gold, Zamboanga believes the Thai megastar is mentally prepared for her impending task.

Stamp will take on Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga said Stamp will stop at nothing to complete her historic chase.

“Yeah, I think so. She’s been wanting to get that atomweight belt in mixed martial arts for so long now. She’s hungrier and more motivated to make history.”

Stamp was a certified star the moment she arrived at ONE Championship in 2018. By her third fight in the promotion, Stamp already had the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her possession.

She’s since turned her attention to MMA and she was, arguably, a few clean strikes from taking the ONE women’s atomweight world title from Angela Lee in March 2022.

Stamp nearly had Lee when she tagged the Singaporean-American star with a brutal left hook to the body in the first round of their ONE X encounter. Lee, however, recovered from the strike and submitted Stamp in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

Since the defeat to ‘The Unstoppable’, Stamp racked up three straight wins culminating in a second-round technical knockout win over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

