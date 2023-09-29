Denice Zamboanga says Wondergirl is packing a ‘different attitude’ into Xiong Jing Nan war

Denice Zamboanga feels ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak has evolved into a different animal as her first-of-its-kind striking contest against Xiong Jing Nan fast approaches.

The Filipino warrior and No.3-ranked atomweight MMA contender will watch with vested interest when the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee gets underway inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, September 29.

But this special-rules striking matchup between two highly-skilled strikers has kept her just as pumped to tune in for the female-led fight card.

Due to her close friendship with Jaroonsak, ‘The Menace’ was asked about her prediction for this contest. Though she predicted that Xiong’s boxing would power her to victory over her friend and sparring partner, Denice Zamboanga knows it’ll be far easier said than done.

Speaking exclusively to The MMA Superfan, the 26-year-old said:

“Nat has a different attitude when she trains, especially that she’s coming off a loss. I feel that she’s hungrier and even more motivated to train because this is the first time that there’s this kind of ruleset or match in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jaroonsak, a two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion, has called ONE Championship her home since August 2020.

She made a fierce start to her promotional tenure with knockout wins over KC Carlos and Brooke Farrell. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old is in need of a morale-boosting win after suffering two defeats in her last three matches.

With added motivation to win and an exciting stylistic clash, Denice Zamboanga expects her colleague to perform to the best of her abilities later this week.

On her end, ‘The Menace’ hopes to face the interim atomweight MMA world champion, whoever it may be, once ONE Fight Night 14 concludes in Singapore.

The September 29 bill will be available live in U.S. primetime for fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.