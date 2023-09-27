Denice Zamboanga says Xiong Jing Nan “has all the advantage” against ‘Wondergirl’ in special-rules striking match

The special-rules striking match between Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is certainly an intriguing new concept.

Women’s atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga already posited interesting assessments on both Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’.

Xiong and Jaroonsak’s match is one of the headlining bouts on the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The match, as the name suggests, only allows striking except for elbows, knees, and kicks. Punches of every kind, including spinning back fists, are allowed.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga said the match’s stipulation heavily favors the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion.

She said:

“Yeah, I think so. I really think she has all the advantages in this match because this has been her main sport, her main discipline. So it’s like if they’re going to fight in Muay Thai, then Nat has the advantage. Now, these kinds of rules really give Jing Nan an advantage.”

Xiong has spent all her professional career in MMA, but the Chinese star started her martial arts journey with boxing.

‘The Panda’ was part of the Shandong women’s boxing team in China and ultimately represented her country in international competitions.

MMA, however, became Xiong’s passion and she’s carved a legendary career under ONE Championship. The 35-year-old is 18-2 in her professional career and 10-1 in ONE Championship. Xiong has held the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title since its creation in January 2018.

After her fourth-round knockout win over Tiffany Teo, Xiong defended the gold seven times against Laura Balin, Samara Santos, Angela Lee, Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura.

Though she’s racked up stellar world title defenses, it was her trilogy of matches against ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Lee that defined her legacy in the sport.

Xiong is 2-1 in her head-to-head against Lee with her arch-nemesis retaining the atomweight throne in the strawweight queen’s lone match in the 115-pound division.

