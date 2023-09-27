Denice Zamboanga says Xiong Jing Nan’s "boxing base" will prove too much for Wondergirl

At ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong Jing Nan will put her world-class boxing skills to the test in a fight that will be the first-of-its-kind inside the ONE circle.

On Friday, September 29, the Singapore Indoor Stadium is set to showcase some of the best female martial artists in the promotion with three world title fights.

Just before those gigantic fights get underway, a contest that has a special ruleset will take place with the ONE strawweight world champion facing ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak.

In the fight, both women will compete in boxing but with four-ounce MMA and Muay Thai gloves, allowing the competitors to have some home comforts in the fight.

While ‘Wondergirl’ may be the more experienced striker compared to the well-rounded Chinese champion, this isn’t a Muay Thai contest.

Xiong Jing Nan transitioned into MMA with a specialist skill set in boxing having represented China at the international level.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Denice Zamboanga picked Xiong Jing Nan to win, despite her relationship with ‘Wondergirl’:

“I think this will be a decision win for Jing Nan. I’m a friend, a really close friend of Wondergirl, but there’s really a different kind of advantage if you already have a boxing base.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Championship fans will be in for a treat when this match-up goes down, providing a completely different frame for martial arts. Fans can expect to see more of such fights in the future should this one deliver the war that many expect it to be.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.