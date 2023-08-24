Denice Zamboanga sees Stamp Fairtex finishing Ham Seo Hee: “She’ll get the knockout”

If there’s one fighter who knows just what Stamp Fairtex is truly capable of, it’s her former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

As such, the third-ranked atomweight contender believes the Thai megastar will become the first fighter to defeat Ham Seo Hee inside the ONE circle.

On September 29, the top two fighters in the division will square off for the interim atomweight world title in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Ham Seo Hee is as durable as they come and has only been knocked out once in her stellar 34-fight career. That defeat came at the hands of Ayaka Hamasaki way back in 2011.

‘Hamzzang’ learned from that setback and has smoked the competition ever since, including back-to-back wins against Zamboanga under the ONE banner.

However, as far as ‘The Menace’ is concerned, it wouldn’t shock her if Stamp puts the tough South Korean star to sleep in a few weeks.

Zamboanga told The MMA Superfan in an exclusive interview:

“It’s possible she’ll get the knockout. There’s really nothing impossible for Stamp, you know that guys. KO, maybe in the second or third round.”

Here's the full interview:

Stamp Fairtex is indeed one of the best female strikers in the world today. The 25-year-old once held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously and is now seeking to add that elusive MMA belt to her trophy case.

While the pride of Fairtex Gym is now a complete martial artist, it’s no secret that her opponents are still most wary of her mastery of “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

Stamp displayed just how devastating she can be on the feet when she floored Alyse Anderson with one pin-point liver kick at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Even a veteran like Ham Seo Hee will surely be in trouble if she gets hit by Stamp’s ferocious striking repertoire.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium live in US primetime. This event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.