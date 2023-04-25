Denice Zamboanga shows love and gets love following win over Julie Mezabarba

Denice Zamboanga got off to a great start to her 2023 campaign when she dominated Julie Mezabarba this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty.

The No.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender put on a clinic against Mezabarba at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and operated at such a methodical pace to take a clear unanimous decision win.

Following the bout, Zamboanga took to Instagram to thank the team behind her, as well as ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, for the opportunity:

“Thank you Lord for giving me strength for this fight.Grateful to have my fiance/coach @fritzbiagtan for always being there for me. I love you fritz ko, thank you kuya @trexzamboanga for your patience and push.”

She added:

“Thank you always @onechampionship Khun @yodchatri for this opportunity to fight in the legendary Lumpinee stadium. Thank you also, Julie, for sharing the ring with me. Big respect.”

Always a crowd-favorite, Zamboanga also received some appreciation from her fellow ONE Championship athletes for the way she dispatched Julie Mezabarba in Bangkok.

“Congratulations!!!🙌🔥👏,” wrote former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang in the comments.

“Congrats Denice !!👏,” commented Jackie Buntan.

“Congratulations🔥,” posted ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

"Awesome work!! 🔥😍🙌,” wrote Marie Ruumet.

Denice Zamboanga has now taken two straight wins and is in a great spot to improve her rank in the stacked women’s atomweight division.

The Filipino star is in prime position to challenge for a world title shot, and her decisive win over Mezabarba could just push her in that direction for her next match.

Poll : 0 votes