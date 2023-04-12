Denice Zamboanga shows her strength ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

ONE atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga showed off her strength ahead of ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

‘The Menace’ returns to action in a few weeks to continue her run for the ONE women’s atomweight world title. With one goal in mind, she is focused on getting stronger not only mentally but also physically.

In some new footage, the Filipino stalwart is seen doing some reps with some heavy weights on the barbell. ONE Championship released the clip on Instagram with the caption:

“Putting the work IN 😤 Does Denice Zamboanga have what it takes to get the W over Julie Mezabarba on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? 💥 @denicezamboanga.”

Fans online showered Denice Zamboanga with cheers and praise in the comment section. Even fellow atomweight contender, ‘Lil’ Savage Alyse Anderson, took to Instagram to say:

"Dang she looks strong!! 💪🏼"

Indeed, ‘The Menace’ is no slouch. Known for giving more than 100% in all her performances, the TREX MMA representative only prepares for war. Her last outing alone should give fans an idea about the quality of warrior she is and how hard she works to give fans the entertainment they crave.

In the eyes of many, Zamboanga has the edge coming into her next foray against Julie Mezabarba, who is on a two-fight skid under the promotion.

Mezabarba has a lot to prove going into this fight following two decision losses in her last three fights. She’s a dangerous grappler with a lot of potential to give Zamboanga trouble on the ground. However, if she allows the Filipino striker to wear her down, it’s going to be a rough night for her.

Watch both women in action at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, US primetime, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers in North America.

