Denice Zamboanga throws her hands in dominant win over Julie Mezabarba

At ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga produced her second consecutive win inside the circle to get back on the right path.

Since signing with ONE Championship back in 2019, Denice has emerged as one of the top contenders in the atomweight division but her progress up the rankings was somewhat halted by her back-to-back decision losses to Ham Seo Hee.

Since consecutive defeats to the South Korean contender, who is now in line for a shot at the world championship, the Filipino contender has been working to get herself back into the title picture and she took a big step last time out.

Against Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba on April 21, Zamboanga proved that she belongs at the top and she did it by showcasing the difference in skill sets between her and her opponent.

In particular, her boxing looked levels ahead of what Mezabarba brought to the table at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night.

After the fight, ONE Championship posted a short video of Zamboanga’s performance that showcased some of the work she did in the boxing ranges:

“Denice Zamboanga 🇵🇭 LIGHTS UP Julie Mezabarba en route to a unanimous decision win! 🔥 @denicezamboanga”

Fans reacted to Zamboanga’s improved striking skills against Mezabarba in the comments below the post:

kotopsychologee:

“Denice throwing some toasty leather! She's definitely leveled up her game. Hope to see more improvement from her going forward.”

real_slimshady_mma:

“Denice is the future champ of the atomweight division 🔥”

maicanotfound:

“Damn! That power despite being smaller! Big muscles though! Congrats Denise!”

thesecondcomingofmadarashadow:

“Hats off to Mezabara for staying conscious!”

