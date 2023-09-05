Denice Zamboanga understands why Rodtang and Superlek have been avoiding each other

With the highly anticipated superfight between reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 just weeks away, fans are relieved these two will finally get to trade leather in the ring.

After all, there was a time when it seemed as though this fight was cursed, and that the universe conspired for it never to happen. Fans even accused Rodtang and Superlek of avoiding each other, given their reluctance to commit to a fight in media interviews.

ONE Championship atomweight MMA standout ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga, who has trained with Rodtang in the past, says she could understand why Rodtang and Superlek did not want to fight each other.

In a guest appearance on YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga said:

“These are the two best Muay Thai fighters in the world. And I heard rumors of them trying to avoid fighting each other. I don’t believe they’ve ever fought, even when they were competing in Thailand. This would be the first time, in ONE Championship.”

For Zamboanga, no.1 taking on no.2 carries great significance, because one man has to win, and one has to lose. Those are some pretty incredible stakes, given the magnitude of this fight.

As for choosing a winner, the 26-year-old Filipina warrior said it’s next to impossible. She added:

“I am having a hard time picking a side in this one. It’s too hard to choose a winner.”

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his flyweight Muay Thai gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.