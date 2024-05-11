Denis Puric predicts how Johan Ghazali vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat plays out at ONE 167

39-year-old veteran fighter 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Bosnia and Herzegovina / Canada is all but ready to take on his most dangerous task yet, in facing reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month.

But the hard-hitting contender is also excited to witness a handful of fights on the stacked ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video card, especially one involving a certain teenager.

17-year-old Malaysian sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to face Vietnam's Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a three-round Muay Thai contest at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup and said it's going to be a massacre in favor of the 17-year-old.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"[Ghazali] is going to crush [Nguyen]. Vietnamese guys have no boxing. He's got high kicks, that's it. I don't see [Nguyen] winning this fight at all. 'Jojo' is gonna knock him out, definitely."

Ghazali is unbeaten in the world's largest martial arts organization, winning five straight fights, including four by finish. He is one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion.

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric has his hands full with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric can't allow himself to dwell on too many distractions and worry about other fights because the task at hand for him is daunting enough, to say the least.

Puric is set to face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a three-round kickboxing battle at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

Rodtang is coming off a hand injury and hasn't fought since his September 2023 loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9. Meanwhile, Puric is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with a huge victory over Jacob Smith just last April.