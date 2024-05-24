Denis Puric stacks praise on ONE Championship's world-class production: "It's beautiful violence"

Denis Puric is preparing for the biggest spotlight of his career in his next fight as he gets a huge spot at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Bosnian Menace' has himself to thank for securing what is the most significant fight of his career to date.

At 39 years old, the striking veteran is still looking to break new ground in his career, and what better way to do that than by facing off with the biggest star that is out there?

Puric called to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon following his win over Jacob Smith in April and received the opportunity.

In the co-main event of the stacked ONE 167 card, he will face off with the flyweight Muay Thai king in a highly anticipated kickboxing bout.

Facing off with the Thai superstar is always going to bring a lot of attention and hype regardless of the stakes.

For Puric, he is taking this in his stride as he spoke about in a recent interview with Bolasport.com.

The promotion has put together a great event for June 7 and he's excited to be a part of it:

"Yeah, yeah, I'm excited to be a part of the show and, you know, it's beautiful violence of yeah, everything, the fight, the competitions."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric won't back down under pressure

This fight is obviously a huge opportunity for Denis Puric after he called for the biggest fight out there and got it.

The difference between Denis Puric and other potential candidates or former opponents who have stepped in to face Rodtang is that he won't take a step back.

When fighting 'The Iron Man', there's not only the pressure of all that extra attention but then once you step inside the Circle, he starts to walk you down relentlessly.

This doesn't phase an experienced fighter like Puric who frankly, will welcome his opponent trying to bring the fight to him.

ONE 167 will air live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card for free.