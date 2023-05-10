Denver crowd shower Stamp with incredible love at ONE Fight Night 10

Last Friday, Stamp Fairtex’s life-long dream of competing in the United States came to a triumphant conclusion after delivering a mesmerizing performance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai superstar shined in every sense of the word - from performing her signature dance routine to fighting inside the cage - the fans immediately fell in love with her intensity and passion for the sport.

She immediately got the star treatment from the Denver crowd following her stunning KO against Alyse Anderson on her way out of the stadium.

ONE Championship shared the clip with the caption:

"There's not enough of her to go around 😂 How would YOU react if you got to meet Stamp? 🤔 @stamp_fairtex."

Super fans who took a selfie or a signature with Stamp that night, have been re-posting their reactions online saying the same things - that she’s truly the real deal.

One fan said:

amlamexicana:

"Hey, That’s me 😍🙏🏾!!! She’s a humble person🥹❤️… I’m glad I saw her fight in person after always wishing for it… 😭🥹 dream came true! Took a picture with her and now I complete🥹."

Another super fan added:

emil_t.m:

"She might seriously be ONEs biggest superstar (although the competition is insane, ONEs roster is the Real Madrid of martial arts)..but still the skill plus personality and entertainment factor ..probably unmatched.”

Even former ONE MMA heavyweight Alain Ngalani was envious that legendary Australian striker John Wayne Parr, who was in the crowd, also managed to get a selfie with Stamp.

Alain Ngalani:

@johnwayneparr just being a legend that he is.. love to see my brother spreading the good vibes and lifting athletes up ❤️🔥👊🏽

jiujitsu_passport:

John Wayne Parr is the man!!

Watch the full replay of Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

