Derek Brunson shares one-word reaction to Bruce Buffer's impressive belief-laden journey in the UFC

Bruce Buffer, the veteran voice of the octagon, marked 29 years in the UFC on Feb. 16. Buffer's first assignment was on the same day in 1996 at UFC 8: David vs. Goliath, headlined by Ken Shamrock and Kim Leopoldo.

Ad

The 67-year-old is not the only one in his family who announces. His brother, Michael, is in the International Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions as a ring announcer in professional boxing, wrestling, and the NFL.

In light of Buffer's 29 years in the promotion, the official UFC ring announcer was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show. Buffer revealed to Helwani that he knew the UFC would be successful, even in the beginning.

Ad

Trending

As such, he held on to the belief and worked hard. Buffer also didn't want to ride on his older brother's coattails, for whom he worked as an agent.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Buffer said:

"I knew the UFC would be the biggest thing in fighting sports. I knew it from the beginning. I knew if I cut my teeth on this and stayed in the Roach Coach motels and the travel and paid my dues that it would all culminate to what it would culminate into.

Ad

"But I also, when I got into announcing, did not want to be considered Frank Sinatra Jr. I did not want to be considered that I was riding the coattails of my brother because actually, I'm the one that sows his coattails on in this career. I wanted to be recognized for Bruce Buffer. I wanted to be recognized for myself."

Ad

Impressed by Buffer's commitment and dedication, former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson dropped a one-word reaction on X:

"Respect"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out Bruce Buffer's comments below (15:56):

Ad

Bruce Buffer explains his unique style

At the beginning of his professional career, Bruce Buffer didn't want to be like other ring announcers. Buffer wanted to stand out and believed his athleticism and years of combat sports experience would benefit him.

As such, the American announcer focused on creating an authentic and exciting style for the fans. The 67-year-old shared his thoughts during the same interview with Helwani.

Ad

Buffer said [16:26 of the above interview]:

"So during the first period of time when I was announcing, of course, I'm cutting my teeth, getting into it, trying to find my space. But being the athletic person I am, the physical person that I am, I've been my whole life, I've been in martial arts. I mean, all I did when I was younger was surf and train and, you know, go for the achievements I've done in myself in the martial arts world.

Ad

"I knew that there was this tiger inside me that had to come out, right? And when I'm standing there as the normal announcer does, standing there with all respect to all ring announcers, it wasn't fulfilling to me, Ariel. I told myself if I couldn't create my own style within the first three years of doing this, I was going to quit, you know, because I just didn't want to have a seeder show. I wanted to really get into it and enjoy it."

Ad

In one instance, Buffer's spinning move whilst announcing a kickboxing competition stole the spotlight, becoming the impetus for his signature 45-degree turn.

Once inside the octagon, Buffer doesn't intend to take the attention away from the men and women fighting. His sole focus is to amplify the moment for the fighters, creating an unforgettable experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.