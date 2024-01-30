"Desperate attempt to cater to the UFC’s right wing fan base" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele shoots rifle at open-air firing range

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele shooting a rifle at an open-air firing range.

The content creator has become a prominent figure in the world of MMA over the past few years. She has also built a massive fan following on social media thanks to her hilarious interviews with UFC fighters.

As a result, fans are quick to react to everything she posts on social media. While she usually gets a positive reception from fans, this wasn't the case recently when she posted a video of herself shooting a rifle at an open-air firing range.

She captioned the post:

"Smells like FREEDOM!"

Take a look at Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

As the post was quick to gain a lot of attention online, the video received a rather mixed reaction from fans. Take a look at the fan reactions below:

"Desperate attempt to cater to the UFC's right-wing fan base by posting videos of yourself shooting guns. Definition of a sheep"

"Lean a little more into the scope it's okay there's not that much kick"

"Girls & Guns in 'Merica!! Not much better"

Nina-Marie Daniele lashes out at MMA influencers on X

Nina-Maire Daniele is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. After criticizing news outlets for their eagerness to report breaking news in the past, Daniele has now lashed out at MMA influencers. She recently took to X to criticize alleged Twitter (now X) MMA influencers.

The 35-year-old MMA content creator slammed these MMA influencers for seeking attention by mocking fighters and organizations. Furthermore, she suggested that this behavior is why no one wants to work with them.

Claiming that such influencers are just unhappy with their lives, Daniele had this to say:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's tweet below:

