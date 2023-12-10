Devin Haney discloses DM exchange with Oscar De La Hoya - "I told him to f*** off"

Devin Haney had an easy night at the office this weekend, earning a convincing unanimous decision win against Regis Prograis. However, 'The Dream's' post-fight revelation about his DM exchange with Oscar De La Hoya has perhaps garnered as much attention as the fight itself.

During the post-fight press conference for the event, Haney said that 'Golden Boy' had wished him luck ahead of the fight via text message. But, once he checked what he had texted the boxing legend prior to then, things became even more hilarious.

"I got a message from Oscar yesterday, and I was surprised. He wished me luck. He said good luck, do your thing, and I rolled up, I looked at the message before it, and the message said - 'I told him to f**k off. So it was funny."

Catch Devin Haney's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old, however, reciprocated the kind gesture and thanked the boxing legend for wishing him luck.

Devin Haney holds a spotless boxing record of 31-0, and with the win over Prograis, he is now the WBC junior welterweight champion. 'The Dream' also held undisputed status in lightweight before vacating all the belts ahead of his fight against Prograis.

Regis Prograis teases move to MMA after defeat against Devin Haney

Despite suffering a setback against Devin Haney, Regis Prograis is looking forward to taming the sweet science once again and getting his hands on another world title. However, his time as a pugilist might be coming to a close.

During the post-fight press conference, the 34-year-old revealed his MMA aspirations while giving a potential timeline for the switch:

"[I want to be a] three-time champion. Something I had in mind. Maybe it might be too soon right now, but I do want to leave the sport and do MMA. I want to do that, but I do want to be a three-time champion before I do that... after that, I do want to go ahead and switch to MMA."

Catch Regis Prograis' comments below (1:24):